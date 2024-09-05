Hammer and Nigel Present: Great Moments in Pizza History!
Here at the Hammer and Nigel show we take our jobs seriously. We pride ourselves on being honest with our opinions, entertaining for listeners… our daily beer intake, and overall reasons to eat or drink on any given evening.With all that being said: HAPPY NATIONAL CHEESE PIZZA DAY EVERYONE! To celebrate this important holiday, we are going to list some of the GREAT MOMENTS IN PIZZA HISTORY!
1. "Jesus Christ" Breaks Into A Pizza Hut!
2. Delivery Driver Leaves Death Threat Over $5 Tip
3. A Squirrel Jumps INTO A Person's Home During Pizza Delivery
4. B.A. Pizza Delivery Man Helps Police Stop Suspect
5. Suspect Leaves Pizza Trail For Police To Find Him..
