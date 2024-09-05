Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Hammer and Nigel Present: Great Moments in Pizza History!

Published on September 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Here at the Hammer and Nigel show we take our jobs seriously. We pride ourselves on being honest with our opinions, entertaining for listeners… our daily beer intake, and overall reasons to eat or drink on any given evening.

Sign up for the WIBC Newsletter to receive the latest news updates!

With all that being said: HAPPY NATIONAL CHEESE PIZZA DAY EVERYONE! To celebrate this important holiday, we are going to list some of the GREAT MOMENTS IN PIZZA HISTORY!

1. "Jesus Christ" Breaks Into A Pizza Hut!

2. Delivery Driver Leaves Death Threat Over $5 Tip

3. A Squirrel Jumps INTO A Person's Home During Pizza Delivery

4. B.A. Pizza Delivery Man Helps Police Stop Suspect

5. Suspect Leaves Pizza Trail For Police To Find Him..

Related Tags

Editorial - Weird/Viral News Media - Podcast Embed Media - Video Embed
More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close