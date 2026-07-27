Greg Ballard Is Okay With Boys in Girls’ Sports?
- Ballard's comments on overriding a veto on a bill restricting transgender athletes in high school sports are controversial.
- Tony Katz questions the timing and context of Ballard's comments, noting they could be used against him as a candidate.
- The discussion highlights the ongoing debate around transgender athletes in sports and the political implications of this issue.
Greg Ballard Is Okay With Boys in Girls’ Sports?
The recent episode of this podcast delves into the upcoming Secretary of State race in Indiana, featuring a lively discussion about the candidates and the issues at play.
Tony Katz shares their thoughts on Greg Ballard’s decision to run, stating, “I don’t know about monumental, I think that’s a perspective conversation.” He acknowledges that Ballard’s team was able to get him on the ballot, but emphasized that getting signatures and votes are two very different things. Tony notes that it’s easy to get people to sign a petition, but it’s a different story when it comes to actual votes.
The conversation also touches on the topic of the establishment and how it’s often used as a buzzword in politics. The speaker argues that the term has lost all meaning, saying, “It’s all the same stuff. You take a look at these perennial candidates on the political left… Establishment, Braun is establishment. Beckwith is establishment. Diego is establishment. Pick your Democrat? It’s all the same stuff.” They suggest that people should focus on what they want to achieve and how they plan to get there, rather than getting caught up in labels.
Tony also discusses the recent controversy surrounding Sophie Cunningham and the issue of transgender athletes in high school sports. They share a quote from a poll that found two-thirds of US adults support requiring transgender athletes to compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth. Tony notes that this is an 80/20 issue, with only the most radical people thinking it’s okay to abuse children.
In a surprising move, Greg Ballard is apparently siding on the radical side of the issue. Ballard: “Well, unfortunately, I think they’re probably going to override the veto. I hope that they do it, because this is an unnecessary bill.” Ballard argued that the IHSAA has been on top of the issue for years and that there’s no participating incident whatsoever, suggesting that the bill is a solution in search of a problem and that Republicans should be looking at limited government.
Tony questioned Ballard’s recent quote, which he couldn’t verify as recent or old, saying, “Oh, complain all you want, team Ballard. It gets used against you while you’re running.” Tony emphasized that as a candidate, Ballard should be more careful about what he says and how it might be used against him.
Overall, this episode offers a thought-provoking discussion about the upcoming election and the issues that matter most to voters. If you’re interested in learning more about the Secretary of State race and the candidates, we encourage you to listen to the full episode for a more in-depth look at the topics discussed.
Listen to the “Greg Ballard Is Okay With Boys in Girls’ Sports?” discussion in full here:
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