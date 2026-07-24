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Sophie C, Rapi NO

Are we finally having a real conversation about women’s sports, or are we just using them as a wedge issue? Tony Katz and a Producer Karl had a lively discussion about the topic. They touched on several key points, including the recent comments made by Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham, who sparked controversy with her statement that boys shouldn’t be in girl sports. Tony shared his thoughts on the matter, and it’s clear that this is a topic that needs to be addressed.

“We should be talking about those people who are making a big deal out of this, not Sophie Cunningham,” Tony said. “She said something normal, and now she’s being turned into a cause celeb for the political right and a victim of attacks by the political left.”

Tony then shared a commercial from a clothing company that highlighted the issue of Megan Rapinoe’s support of biological men in women’s spaces. The ad featured a young girl asking if Megan Rapinoe would still be famous and successful if she had to play against men:

The conversation also touched on the topic of Title IX, which was brought up by Rapinoe as an example of how women’s rights are being rolled back. “Title IX was about ensuring women could have sports, and it’s the women of the Supreme Court on the left who wanted to undo that,” Tony said.

The episode ended with a call to action, encouraging listeners to think critically about the issues surrounding women’s sports and to girls in their spaces. If you’re interested in hearing more about this topic and the conversation that ensued, be sure to listen to the full “Sophie C, Rapi NO” discussion here.