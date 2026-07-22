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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/22/26: Cunningham, Commies, Mears

Tony Katz: Sophie Cunningham's point, Commies reveal who they are, Wendy's coaster set, Civic leaders need to call out Mears

Published on July 22, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Why did Caitlin Clark say no to the 3-point competition?

Sophie Cunningham’s Finger Point Can’t Be Licensed By Brands, WNBA Union Says

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    The Red/Green Alliance, explained, by a Communist

Today on the Marketplace:    Vintage Wendy’s Hamburger Coaster Set

Indy prosecutor Mears called out by judge. When are the civic leaders of Indianapolis going to call him out?

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