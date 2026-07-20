Just Say No On ALL School Referendums
- Referendums are not the solution to school funding, and schools need to be rethought.
- Teachers' unions prioritize protecting bad teachers over providing quality education.
- Schools and teachers' unions lack accountability, and their poor results must be addressed.
Just Say No On ALL School Referendums
Tony Katz weighed in on a pressing issue in Indiana: the record number of school districts asking voters for property tax increases. The host, a well-known voice in Indiana politics, expressed his concerns about the way schools are being funded and the role of teachers’ unions in the process.
“They always need more money,” Tony said, “and their answer to more money because of caps on property taxes is referendums.” He acknowledged that funding schools is essential, but he’s not convinced that referendums are the solution. “I don’t want to fund schools this way,” he stated. “We need to rethink education and end all teachers’ unions.”
Tony’s criticism of teachers’ unions is not new, but his argument is rooted in his belief that they prioritize protecting bad teachers over providing quality education. “If you want a union that protects bad teachers, well then you’re not going to get paid the most money,” he said. “And therefore, we’re proving that the union is not about kids.” He believes that the union’s focus on indoctrination, as seen in the American Federation of Teachers, is a major concern.
The host also touched on the issue of accountability, suggesting that schools and teachers’ unions are not being held accountable for poor results. “This isn’t working,” he emphasized. “We have test scores that can prove that nationwide.” He believes that breaking the teachers’ union and giving schools the freedom to innovate and improve would be a step in the right direction.
However, Tony also acknowledged that the answer to funding schools isn’t simply to write a check. “Sometimes the answer is hold and take a look at what you’re writing a check towards, because sometimes this Ponzi scheme doesn’t deliver results.” He’s calling on voters to think critically about how their money is being spent and to demand better outcomes from their schools.
As the debate over school funding and teachers’ unions continues, this segment offers a thought-provoking perspective on the issues. If you’re interested in learning more about the Tony’s arguments and the complexities of this issue, we encourage you to listen to the “Just Say No On ALL School Referendums” full segment here and join the conversation.
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