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Hey Illinois, We’re Better Than You!

Looks like the Chicago Bears are heading to Indiana, and the news has left Illinois politicians reeling

Published on June 8, 2026

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  • Indiana offers tax incentives to lure the Bears, while Illinois struggles to keep the team.
  • The move is expected to 'transform the region' and 'deliver new opportunities' to residents and businesses.
  • Debate centers on whether public funding for billionaires' projects is justified by the potential benefits.
Girl cheering with foam hand
Source: ImagesBazaar / Getty

Hey Illinois, We’re Better Than You!

Looks like Chicago Bears are heading to Indiana, and the news has left Illinois politicians reeling. In a statement released on Friday, the Chicago Bears announced their plans to advance their stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana, with the exact site yet to be selected.

The move has sparked a heated debate, with Governor Mike Braun and Mayor Brandon Johnson weighing in on the decision. According to the speaker, the Chicago Bears Board of Directors met and voted to push forward with the project, which they believe will “transform the region, connecting northwest Indiana to the South side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city. It will bring Chicago Land together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses.”

However, not everyone is convinced. Governor Pritzker has been clear about his desire to keep the Bears in Illinois, and the speaker isn’t buying the argument that Indiana has given up everything. “We’re about to grow our opportunities,” the speaker said. “And it isn’t writing a check. It is saying we won’t charge the taxes. Now, I have always believed in not charging the taxes. I always believe in finding another way.”

The speaker also took aim at the Governor’s statement that Illinois could have gotten the deal done if it wasn’t for the Chicago Bears. “The inability of Illinois political leaders to get their acts together so as to put an alternative on the table in the face of Indiana’s aggressive move to poach the Bears is a stinging indictment of the state’s politicians,” Tony Katz said. “Correct, let me give the translation, Illinois, We’re better than you are. That’s it.”

Tony also addressed the issue of public funding for the project, saying that while some people may argue that it’s unfair to give public funding to a billionaire, they believe that the benefits of the project outweigh the costs. “This is not Oh my gosh, Indiana gave away the farm,” Tony said. “As per the editorial board of Chicago Tribune, the inability of Illinois political leaders to get their acts together so as to put an alternative on the table in the face of Indiana’s aggressive move to poach the Bears is a stinging indictment of the state’s politicians.”

The speaker also touched on the topic of the Chicago Cubs, saying that they are not a comparable situation to the Bears. “The Cubs are never moving,” the speaker said. “Let’s not be foolish, Let’s not be silly. Let’s not talk about the Chicago Cubs now the White Sox.”

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The debate over the Bears’ move to Indiana is far from over, and it’s clear that there are strong feelings on both sides. If you want to hear more about the details of the deal and the Tony’s thoughts on the matter, tune in to the full episode to hear the speaker’s take on the situation.

Listen to the “Hey Illinois, We’re Better Than You!” discussion in full here:     

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