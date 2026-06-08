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NWS: Flooding Is Possible in Indiana This Week, Temperatures Warm Up

Published on June 8, 2026

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Flash Flood Threat Possible
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Flooding could be an issue for some portions of Indiana this week, especially with rain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

“Some of that could be heavy. So essentially what we’re looking at is multiple rounds of precipitation,” said Casey Crosby, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Crosby says what particularly caught his attention was the amount of rain that fell in the western portions of Indiana over the weekend.

“Some areas near Crawfordsville and to the west of Crawfordsville had upwards of five to seven inches of rainfall. We’re not expecting that to be widespread across the state this week, but we are expecting a decent amount of rainfall, at least a couple, one to two inches for most areas by the time we get through the end of Tuesday,” said Crosby.

Crosby says the flooding threat is fairly significant.

“We’re not expecting, again, five to seven inches of rain in any location the next few days. But that being said, there is going to be localized heavier rain and there could be some minor flooding across parts of the state as we go through the next few days,” said Crosby.

Then there’s the heat. Highs will get close to 90 degrees this week throughout Indiana with the heat index values getting higher than that at times.

“If you’re working or playing outside, making sure to stay hydrated. Also, if you have the option to go inside and cool off a little bit, checking on the elderly, making sure not to have animals or kids left in the car. That’s often a concern, especially the first big heat wave, is people are used to maybe running from the car getting something and leaving the kids or a dog in the car. And then that’s fine if it’s only 70 degrees outside, but when it starts getting into the 90s and it’s even hotter inside a vehicle, that’s not going to be a good scenario. So just making sure to keep advised of the forecast and also to have making sure to stay hydrated is probably the biggest two things,” said Crosby.

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