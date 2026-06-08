IMPD: Man in Wheelchair Hit and Killed on Indy’s South Side

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS–A man in a wheelchair was hit by a car and killed Sunday night on the south side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says it was at the intersection of East Raymond and Shelby Streets at around 10 pm and the driver sped off after hitting the man.

The man who was hit was taken to a hospital and that is where he was pronounced dead.

“IMPD certified crash investigators are handling the investigation. PIO and Night Watch were not notified until this morning that this was a fatal crash, so this is a delayed notification,” said IMPD in a Monday morning news release.

Since March of last year, there have been at least six serious-injury or fatal crashes along Raymond Street. That is counting Sunday night’s incident.