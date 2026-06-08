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Indiana Republicans Discuss New Tools for Healthcare...

Indiana Republicans Discuss New Tools for Healthcare Transparency

Published on June 8, 2026

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Source: Sasun Bughdaryan / Getty

STATEWIDE–Indiana House Republicans are reminding you about an online tool to help you understand healthcare prices and quality.

In 2020, the Indiana General Assembly passed a law establishing what is known as the Indiana all payer claims database, which gives Hoosiers a way to compare healthcare prices. It’s been updated and expanded under a new name—Indiana Health Prices.

The updated platform includes prescription pricing resources, hospital cash prices, and nearly two billion healthcare claims records from insurers and other sources. Lawmakers say the goal is to help Hoosiers better understand what they may pay for medical services, whether using insurance or paying cash, while also making it easier to compare costs between providers.

“Healthcare costs can be confusing and difficult for families to navigate. Indiana health prices gives Hoosiers another tool to better understand pricing, compare options and make informed decisions about their care,” said State Representative Julie McGuire.

The platform also features a chatbot that provides responses and connects users with information from other state databases. In addition, the prescription resources section includes links to savings programs like Trump RX.

Healthcare providers and laboratories can also voluntarily submit their pricing and service information, which proponents say helps improve transparency.

State Representative Tony Isa of Angola is a member of the House Public Health Committee. Price transparency is a big thing for him.

“Patients deserve to know what their healthcare services may cost before receiving care. Expanding this platform gives Hoosiers access to more information and helps families make the best decisions for their healthcare needs,” said Isa.

You can find the platform here.

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Hoosiers Indiana Local News - Health Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

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