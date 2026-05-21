Noblesville Native Conor Daly Gearing Up For The Indy 500
- Conor Daly had a challenging qualifying run but secured a spot in the first three rows.
- Daly's team, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, has been working hard to prepare the car for the season.
- Daly is optimistic about the team's partnerships and the future of IndyCar racing.
Noblesville Native Conor Daly Gearing Up For The Indy 500
As the IndyCar season is in full swing, one of the most anticipated events is the IndyCar racing season. Tony Katz is joined by Conor Daly, who shared his experience of IndyCar qualifying weekend.
Conor Daly, the driver of the #23 Chevrolet for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, had a remarkable qualifying run, securing a spot in the first three rows. When asked about the qualifying experience, he said, “It was one of the hardest qualifying runs that I’ve ever done in my career over the weekend.” The conditions were challenging, with the heat and wind making the cars more difficult to handle.
Conor’s team, Dryer and Rheinbolt Racing, has been working hard to prepare for the IndyCar season. He praised his team, saying, “I’ve been really lucky to drive this car all month, and it feels really good.” The car’s performance was impressive, and Conor felt confident about their chances. However, he also acknowledged that the team didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks, saying, “You don’t really want to throw it away for an extra spot, you know, for an extra spot.”
The conversation turned to the topic of the IndyCar season and the business side of racing. Conor shared his thoughts on the current state of the sport, saying, “I think there’s a lot of good things going on for ’27 and ’28 already.” He also mentioned that the off-season was a bit of an anomaly, with many unexpected events that won’t last long. Conor’s team, Dryer and Rheinbolt Racing, has been working on securing partnerships with Arco and Kingspan, which he hopes will help them expand their relationships and move forward.
As the IndyCar season continues, Conor and his team will face new challenges and opportunities. The conversation with Conor Daly provids insight into the world of IndyCar racing and the business side of the sport. To hear more about Conor’s experience and the IndyCar season, listen to this segment of the podcast.
Listen to the “Noblesville Native Conor Daly Gearing Up For The Indy 500” discussion in full here:
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