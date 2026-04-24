Source: Patabook News / Patabook News

Micah Beckwith’s Misguided Attack On Westfield HS Band

In a recent social media post, Indiana Lieutenant Governor Beckwith sparked controversy with his comments about Westfield High School’s band, the Shamrocks. The post, which has since been deleted, accused the school of giving the “middle finger” to Christian conservative families by allowing the band to perform in red and black costumes. But is this really what’s going on, or is it just a case of misplaced outrage?

Tony Katz isn’t buying it. “This is ridiculous, Lieutenant Governor,” he says. “You’re like one of these people who’s desperate to find racism. This is leftism, Lieutenant Governor, this is progressivism. This is you as progressive as a little snowflake, trying to find a problem behind every door.” Katz is calling out Beckwith for his over-the-top reaction, which he believes is more about posturing than actually addressing the issue.

But what’s really going on here? According to the IndyStar, Beckwith’s post was in response to a Facebook post from the Westfield High School band, which included a link to their performance at the Percussion World Championship. The post was meant to be a lighthearted way to wish the students good luck, but Beckwith took it as an opportunity to launch a scathing attack on the school and its students. “You think this is tough guy stuff,” Katz says. “You think this is standing up. No part of this is tough guy or stand up. You called a bunch of students demonic.”

Katz is right to question Beckwith’s motives. The lieutenant governor’s post is not only hurtful, but it’s also misguided. As he points out, the band’s costumes are simply a nod to their competition, the Red Line, and have no deeper meaning. “Hey, the students at Westfield High School and the band are demonic,” Beckwith wrote. “When everybody knows it’s not the band kids who are demonic, it’s the show choir kids.” It’s a bizarre and unfounded accusation that only serves to further divide the community.

So what’s the real issue here? Is it about the school’s supposed “anti-Christian” agenda, or is it about something else entirely? According to Katz, it’s about Beckwith’s own desire for attention and relevance. “You want to be a podcaster, not a lieutenant governor,” he says. “We get it. You want to be famous. We get it already. Every day you do these things, sir, you look more and more like the teacher from South Park.”

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