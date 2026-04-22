Credible Threat Made Against LG Micah Beckwith

Tony Katz:

I’m no fan of Micah Beckwith, and he made damn sure of that. He did this appearances on this show where he was certainly not at his best and seemed angered by basic questions, his desire to be a podcaster and not a lieutenant governor. Oh and the car, I’m not somebody who’s forgotten. Was it the $89,00 SUV? When I needed a new SUV I bought used. That’s a true story, by the way. I bought used because I looked at the new price and said I can’t do that. But then again, I was spending my money, and they were spending your money. When I say they Micah Beckwith and Diego Morales.

Source: Diego Morales / SOSDiegoMorales/X

But let’s stick with my Beckwith here. He is the one who poisoned the relationship. Micah, you’re at fault. There’s just no debate and no doubt about this. You call me a blowhard. I couldn’t give a good holy damn.

Facts are facts. But when the claim came that Micah Beckwith was involved in some AI video of a member of the General Assembly’s wife, I said, show me proof he’s associated with a church where the son gets sent to jail for disgusting and despicable acts. The guy who runs the church, you’re making weird videos. I don’t know necessarily what Micah Beckwith did wrong here, just maybe a bad judgment call on friends, or maybe he didn’t know. There are a lot of people who go after Micah Beckwith With for no good reason whatsoever. And it’s nonsense. It’s childlike, it’s gross. It is gossip, nonsense, and these people are not people I take seriously. But we’re just gonna sit by and say nothing when the man’s being threatened, as the reporting from the IndyStar indicates, the FBI knew about the threats, which some think are credible, and didn’t informed the Lieutenant governor. Are we all insane? Go read the IndyStar investigation.

When they do an investigation, they can actually really do it. It’s when they do the rest, like their opinion pages or their sports pages. Ah, that’s when they fail because the sports has become opinion. But we’ll leave that to the side as well. This investigation about this guy John Johnson five zero five year one. This group Holy Cow. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts, absolutely… But you’ve got credible threats against the lieutenant governor. He doesn’t get notified. We’re gonna be okay with this. No one should be okay with this. This is insane, it’s despicable, and it’s that’s wrong. I may not be a fan of Micah Beckwith. I don’t think Micah Beckwith has a career in politics after this term. And I don’t think he should have a career in politics after this term. Threats. Are we all insane on that? … Where is the outrage. Let’s pretend this was somebody being swatted because of redistricting. Maybe the left will speak out then, and maybe they aren’t. I’m missing it. Everybody, in a very loud voice, in one voice, should be we don’t do this here, we will not allow this, we will not have this. And for the progressive left, get yourselves under control. We don’t do threats, and if the only way to counter it is to make sure you live in fear, well, then I guess that’s the way it’s be. But I think that society sucks. But if it’s the free and thinking people, regardless of their side of the aisle, versus the madness of your radical position where you think you could threaten your way to success?

Listen to the “Credible Threat Made Against LG Micah Beckwith” discussion in full here: