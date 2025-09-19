Source: Patabook News / Patabook News

Micah Beckwith Denies Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists. Beckwith denies the video’s existence in text exchange with Tony Katz. If the Lt Governor is telling the truth, there will be many with egg on their face, or he will resign if found not truthful.

Yesterday Kendall & Casey had a bombshell interview with Erin Sheridan, former Senior Advisor to Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith:

Tony Katz:

Of politicians, it’s true of civic leaders, it’s true of other radio hosts, it’s true of everyone. To do the job right. In my view, you must do the job right and let the chips fall where they may. So far, the chips have fallen very well. All the credit in the world to Kendall and Casey as they have been following up on this story about this AI porn video and the allegations against Micah Beckwith. I think the story is nutty, and you’ve heard me state on the air, I am not a Beckwith guy. I think that his nine months in office have been marred by madness and insanity. I think his commentaries here have been dismissive and downright rude and unnecessarily so. And I think that the tweet of the post on x about Haitian refugees, which he then deleted and somehow it was a staffer who deleted it, I said, that’s it his political career is over.



Kendall & Casey had the woman on yesterday who made the claim that she absolutely positively saw this video, this video that is allegedly AI generated of a member of the General Assembly’s wife dancing topless. Honestly, of all the things you’re going to create with AI, that one’s interesting. It is such an odd thing that I think that people do say yeah, I probably believe that happened, because I mean, who makes that up. The story was broken by Tom Lobianco, and I asked the question, where’s the video, where’s the video?



Where is this thing? I think about Micah Beckwith you’re going to make this allegation about him. You can’t keep anything silent this far. You’re telling me a video exists, and people saw it, and nobody has it, and no one can find it, and no one sends anyone a copy? I don’t believe it. And that’s been on my mind. I said it, it’s been on my mind. And I heard what Aaron Sheridan said yesterday on Kendall and Casey, and you should go and listen to it. My first reaction was grown men shared that with you? It took that as a little bit odd. But neither here nor there. The whole thing is there is this video real? I texted Micah Beckwith and “I said, you don’t have to like me, that’s up to you.” I started with that, “but I have stated publicly that this AI video story is no proof. It’s offensive to put the story out with no proof. Then comes Aaron’s statement, Lieutenant Governor, does the video exist? Did you see it? Did your staff laugh about it? As was reported?” I don’t care if he likes me. I asked the Lieutenant Governor this morning if I could share (his response) on air, to which he responded yes, via text, I share it now with you. He responded.

Micah Beckwith:

I don’t like you. You’re incredibly arrogant, and I think you just like to hear the sound of your own voice. I appreciate you reaching out and asking. I appreciate you reaching out and asking. No, the video does not exist. I never saw it, nor did I ever laugh at it or even the idea of it. I would fire anyone immediately if that kind of crap was ever happening in my office. The very first time, I even heard of the alleged video was late summer was when the reporter reached out to me. I also made it clear to my team, who have not seen the video, that if evidence does come to light that anyone was involved, they will be fired immediately. But to this day, I have zero evidence (of its existence) that my office or anyone outside had any participation in this. If there is evidence out there, I have asked people to bring it forward, but to date there is none. I’m not going to be bullied into. Firing members of my team just because one former disgruntled employee is seemingly making up false accusations,

Tony Katz:

That is as full throat at a denial as one can hear, and certainly in the light of the commentary given to Kendall and Casey on their show yesterday, I am interested in putting an end to this insanity. I need to check with some lawyers on Monday. If all goes well, I plan an offering a reward for the video, and I’m playing in five figures

Listen to the “Micah Beckwith Denies Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch the show here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio