Fired Lt. Gov. Aide Speaks Out on Alleged AI Deepfake Scandal

The Kendall and Casey Show has been following the controversial story involving the AI deepfake pornography video that was shown in the Lt. Governor’s office since it surfaced months ago.

The story involves a staffer in Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith’s office allegedly creating an AI-generated topless deepfake video of Indiana State Rep. Craig Haggard’s wife based on her performance at a state charity talent show.

Beckwith has said he does not believe the allegations are true and has denied the video’s existence.

Erin Sheridan, Beckwith’s former Senior Advisor and Legislative Affairs Director, was abruptly fired around the same time the deepfake story surfaced. Sheridan claims that the Lt. Governor knows about the deepfake video despite saying otherwise.

Erin Sheridan joins Kendall and Casey to share her side of the story. You can listen to the full interview here: