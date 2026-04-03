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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Your Kids Aren’t Even Safe In Red States

Leftist "educators" and Democrats think they own your kids

Published on April 3, 2026

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  • Parents, not schools, should make decisions about their children's education.
  • Teachers' unions prioritize their own interests over student needs, fueling homeschooling.
  • The government and 'liberal women' try to dictate what people think, rather than letting them decide.
Children Start Going To Underground School In Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast
Source: Global Images Ukraine / Getty

Your Kids Aren’t Even Safe In Red States

The battle for our children’s education is a fight we can’t afford to lose. Tony Katz shares his thoughts on why homeschooling is on the rise and why it’s more important than ever. He’s joined by a passionate discussion about the role of parents, teachers, and the government in shaping our kids’ education.

Tony starts by sharing a recent experience that sparked his thoughts on this topic. He responded to an article about Carmel residents protesting the opening of an ICE office in their town. While some people might assume that Carmel is a conservative stronghold, Tony points out that the real issue is not about politics, but about the fact that “liberal women” were rallying against the office without truly representing the community. He argues that this is a common phenomenon, where people are told what to think and do by the Democratic Party, rather than making their own decisions.

This leads Tony to discuss the importance of homeschooling and why parents should be in charge of their children’s education. He cites a quote from an Idaho state senator, who said, “We stand instead of parents when your children walk into our classroom come hours, and we listen to their fears, we dry their tears, we celebrate their successes, and yes, we find a new way when they fail.” Tony takes issue with this statement, arguing that it implies that parents give up their rights to their children when they send them to school. He believes that parents should be the ones making decisions about their children’s education, not the government or teachers.

Tony also talks about the role of teachers’ unions and how they can sometimes prioritize their own interests over the needs of students. He argues that this is a major reason why homeschooling is on the rise, as parents are taking back control of their children’s education. He quotes himself as saying, “We need to be even more supportive of homeschooling. And here’s another example of how we need to break these unions and put an end to the madness.”

Tony emphasizes the importance of parents being involved in their children’s education and taking a stand against what he sees as overreach by the government and teachers’ unions. He argues that this is not just about politics, but about the well-being and future of our children.

Listen to the “Your Kids Aren’t Even Safe In Red States” discussion in full here:     

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