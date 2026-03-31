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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Carmel Residents Push Back On ICE… Office

They're not holding people there, it's just an office they're going to have, and allegedly there are people in Carmel upset

Published on March 31, 2026

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  • Some Carmel residents oppose the ICE office, fearing it will bring fear and lack of transparency to their community.
  • A resident argues the office is 'fine' and that opponents are 'emotionally fragile' and should not dictate others' lives.
  • The debate highlights the differing views on the role of ICE and the concerns of the Carmel community.
Department of Homeland Security
Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Carmel, Indiana, is at the center of a heated debate: A proposed office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sparked strong opinions among residents, with some speaking out against the move.on Cause, a nonprofit advocating for government accountability, shared their concerns about the potential impact of the ICE office. One city councilor spoke out against the move, saying, “We do not accept fear as part of daily life in Carmel. We do not accept the system that operates without transparency or accountability.” The councilor emphasized that the community doesn’t want ICE operating in a way that brings fear into their neighborhoods.

Tony Katz doesn’t share this sentiment, saying, “It’s fine, because it’s fine. Well, Tony, what about the people who are upset about it? They’re weird and we should not have our lives dictated to us by people who are so emotionally fragile that they can’t handle an office.” The resident’s comments sparked a heated discussion about the role of ICE and the concerns of the community.

The proposed office has been met with resistance from some residents, who worry about the potential impact on the community. Others, like the resident who spoke out in favor of the office, seem to be more concerned about the reaction of those who oppose it.

The proposed ICE office has brought to light fears of some in Carmel.

Tony Katz:

Do you favor legal immigrants being in the country? Yes or no? You’re arguing that the idea of removing people here illegally shouldn’t happen. This is the argument from the leftist in Carmel, and this is true throughout Central Indiana. And you’re just wrong. You should be laughed at. You favor danger, you favor violence. It is pathetic and shameful. Your pathetic and shameful. You should be derided for your nonsense.

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