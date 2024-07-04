Listen Live
Local

Hoosier Leaders Celebrate the Fourth of July

Published on July 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

American Flag Waves Against a Blue Sky Background

Source: (Photo: C5Media/Getty Images)

STATEWIDE — This Fourth of July, Hoosier leaders are recognizing the nation’s history and independence, and reminding people to celebrate together.

Governor Eric Holcomb Tweeted, “Let’s honor our history, cherish our freedoms, and enjoy time with family and friends.” Congressman Larry Bucshon offered a similar sentiment, writing, “Let us…renew our commitment to uphold [liberty and self-governance].”

Other Representatives expressed that they are grateful to live in a “free” country. Erin Houchin posted, “America stands as a beacon of hope, freedom, and democracy to the rest of the world.”

Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young also marked the holiday. Young said, “Today, we celebrate our nation’s founding and the shared values that continue to make the United States strong.”

Still other politicians provided arguably simpler messages. Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg noted, “Wishing everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July!”

The Fourth of July has only been a paid federal holiday since 1941, but it dates back to the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Learn more about the history of America’s Independence Day here.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Politics - Conservative/Republican Politics - Liberal/Democrat Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Muir Mugshots
Kurt Darling

Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Daniel Muir Mugshot
Staff

Docs: Ex-Colts Tackle Admits He ‘Whooped’ Son ‘Like a Grown A** Man’

Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis.
Wes Woodward, Kurt Darling

Lilly Drug To Slow Alzheimer’s Disease Gains FDA Approval

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the traveling press pool as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff looks on, under the wing of Air Force 2 atBuffalo-Niagra International Airport on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Ruth Whitfield, whose funeral the Vice President and Second Gentleman attended earlier in the day, was one of ten people killed two weeks ago in what federal officials are calling an act of racially motivated violent extremism, by a white man, in the shooting of a supermarket in a historically black neighborhood of Buffalo, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

VP Kamala Harris Has a New Catchphrase

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close