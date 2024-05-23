Listen Live
Sports

Conor Daly Is READY For The 108th Indy 500

Published on May 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

We are now just days away from the108th running of the Indy 500!

Everyone has a favorite driver, but there is something special about a hometown favorite. Conor Daly is ready to start his 11th year in the Indy 500.

Born and raised in Noblesville, IN, Daly is no stranger to the racing world. Conor is a second-generation driver, son of Derek Daly and stepson to Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles.

Even with an amazing support team at home, he has earned his own way in motorsports. At just age 10, Daly won the World Karting Association Grand Nationals. His career in racing has only grown since, becoming both an Indycar and NASCAR driver. Some of his wins include the Star Mazda (now USF Pro 2000) and INDY NXT by Firestone, and the 2010 USF Pro 2000 title.

Daly spoke to Hammer and Nigel days before the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. As experienced as he is, we wanted to know if he still gets nervous?

“It never gets old. It’s the coolest feeling ever, even being here right now (practicing at the IMS.) I don’t want these days to go by fast, I want to enjoy every moment. Representing the city and the state, being an “Indiana guy” at this event is really special.” 

Catch Daly in action Sunday in the #24 Polkadot Cheverolet for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Local News - Sports Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Amused

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Front view of an Earthmover on brownfield.
Donnie Burgess

City of Kokomo Begins Housing Development Project

Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Will Storms Dampen the 108th Indianapolis 500?

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Ryan Hedrick

Former Indiana Beauty Queen Charged in Drug Trafficking Case

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close