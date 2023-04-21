Listen Live
President Biden To Announce Re-Election Bid On Tuesday

Published on April 21, 2023

President Joe Biden is set to announce that he is running for re-election on Tuesday, 4 years after he announced his initial campaign.

The news comes after former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morrell testified that following a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then a Biden campaign adviser, reached out to a former CIA official and “set in motion the events that led” to a statement from more than 50 intelligence officials saying the story was fake and “Russian disinformation.  

Biden would cite that during his presidential debate against President Donald Trump.

Hammer & Nigel addressed Biden’s expected announcement during Friday’s show. Listen to that below, and tune into The Hammer & Nigel from 3-7pm on 93.1 WIBC!

