Sixth Memphis Officer Disciplined After Tyre Nichols Video

The Memphis Police Department has placed 6th officer on leave following the release of video showing officers beating Tyre Nichols to death.

The officer, Preston Hemphill, was recorded on bodycam footage using a stun gun on Nichols during the arrest. Hemphill has been on leave since the investigation into the incident began, but he has not been charged with a crime as of now. The arrest, and subsequent death, of Nichols has sparked outrage around the country. This outrage was only fueled by the release of bodycam and surveillance camera footage, which showed the officers repeatedly hitting and kicking Nichols, as well as using pepper spray and tasers.

