COVID-19 Vaccine Rules Are Changing

Around the country, the COVID-19 vaccine requirements are changing.

Last week, the FDA unanimously voted to switch to a one-shot vaccine approach, instead of the main shot and booster combination that has been used. The vaccine panel is also considering making the shot an annual one, in the same way that the flu vaccine is. This comes as many states, businesses, and schools are relaxing their own requirements; Washington State University, for example, recently removed the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most students.

