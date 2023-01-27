Pfizer Worker Admits Plans to Mutate Virus

An employee of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer was caught on camera admitting the company plans to mutate the COVID virus to profit on vaccine sale.

The video, created by Project Veritas, shows Jordon Trishton Walker, who is the Director of one of Phizer’s Research and Development departments, on what he believes is a date. Later video would show James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, confronting the man about his statements on mutating the virus for financial gain. Walker can be seen getting upset, and throwing things in the footage.

