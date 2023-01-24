Classified Documents Found in Mike Pence’s Home

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s lawyer found several documents marked as “classified” in the VP’s home in Indiana last week.

The search was completed in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in the home of President Biden. These documents were reportedly from when he was Vice President from 2008-2016. The search was done proactively, and Pence and his team reported the discovered documents to the FBI. Currently, the documents are undergoing review by the Department of Justice’s National Security Division and the FBI.

