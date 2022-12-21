Inflation Could Skyrocket According To Projections

According to projections made by economic analysts, there is a 70% chance that the US will experience another recession in 2023.

This comes after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates. The hikes in interest rates caused economists to slash their demand forecasts and trim their inflation projections. New projections show that companies in the US will have the slowest full year profit growth since the start of 2020.

