Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Ending Title 42

The US Supreme Court issued a temporary hold on ending Title 42 today, after the federal appeals court in Washington D.C ruled President Biden could end the policy as early as Wednesday.

Title 42 allows the US Border Patrol and US Customs and Border Protection to prohibit the entry and expel persons who have previously been in a country where a communicable disease was present. During the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump used the provision to block land entry for many migrants, and prohibit asylum seekers from petitioning for asylum in the US. Republican AG’s from 19 states had requested a stay from the Supreme Court on the end of the policy.

