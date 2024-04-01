Listen Live
Posted April 1, 2024

State Capitol Buildings
Kurt Darling

Poll: Braun Leads Governor Race Among Likely GOP Voters, Many Still Undecided

2hr

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Kurt Darling

Arrest Made After Man Found Shot To Death On Near West Side

3hr

Police lights
Donnie Burgess

Three People Hurt in Small Plane Crash in Muncie

13hr

Abby and Libby Photo
Donnie Burgess

READ: 3/18 Delphi Hearing Transcript, Police Officer Testifies to Other Potential Suspects

15hr

Clinton Herman Mug Shot
Sam Fritz

Milltown Man Arrested for Murder and Child Molestation

18hr

Tony Katz
Chuck Goodrich
Producer Karl

Chuck Goodrich: Never expect folks to do things you’re not willing to do yourself

20hr

Tony Katz 4 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz and the Morning News 4/1/24 – Hr 3: Hogsett, Goodrich, Turkish Elections, Guyana President

22hr

Tony Katz 5 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz and the Morning News 4/1/24 – Hr 2: Kia, Juveniles shot, Chrystia Freeland, Jamie Reitenour, Gerry Dick

23hr

Tony Katz 5 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz and the Morning News 4/1/24 – Hr 1: Transgender Visibility, Tuberculosis, Jamal Bowman, the Economy

1d

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Senator Mike Braun, R-IN, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing June 23, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is hearing testimony regarding the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 for the FBI. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)
Staff

FEC Fines Braun’s Senate Campaign For Finance Violations

17hr

Spike In Price Of Cocoa Impacts Cost Of Chocolate Candies Ahead Of Easter
Staff

Easter Might Break The Bank For Consumers This Year

4d

US-POLITICS-ECONOMY-ENERGY-SOLAR-YELLEN
Staff

Yellen Walks Back Biden’s Pledge To Pay For Baltimore Bridge

5d

Rob Kendall vs Jamie Reitenour
Staff

Rob Kendall Debates Gubernatorial Candidate Jamie Reitenour

6d

TOny Kats Today Podcast Center Graphic of Podcast logo
Tony Katz Interviews The GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Govenor 3 items
Nick Cottongim

Tony Katz Interviews The Indiana GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Governor

4d

Tony Katz new show header for the morning news and today show 3 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz Today Hour 1

4d

Tony Katz new show header for the morning news and today show 5 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz Today Hour 1

4d

TOPSHOT-US-ECONOMY-PROTESTS-STRATEGY 3 items
Producer Karl

Liberals are shocked when their disastrous policy creates disastrous results

2w

Hammer & Nigel
Downtown Shooting
Editorial Staff

Rev. Dr. Charles Harrison on Indy’s Violent Weekend: “Parents Have To Be Responsible For Their Children”

10hr

Francis Scott Key bridge collapse
Editorial Staff

Breitbart London Bureau Chief Oliver Lane on Port Security After Baltimore Bridge Collapse

5d

Meltdown Madness 16 items
Editorial Staff

Crowning The Champion of Meltdown Madness!

5d

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Editorial Staff

Indiana AG Todd Rokita Talks New State COVID Data Report

6d

Local

Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

Downtown Shooting
Local

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Local

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Kendall And Casey

The History of April Fools’ Day

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local

A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

