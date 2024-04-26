Listen Live
Entertainment

Couple Accidentally MAILS Their Cat

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This sounds like a knock-off SNL skit, but we can’t make this stuff up. A couple has been reunited with their cat after they accidentally shipped it to Amazon.

A local couple in Utah is making headlines (and not for usual Utah things.) Carrie Clark and her husband was shocked to hear their missing cat was in California… and arrived by snail mail.

Clark said her cat had gone missing in April and after nearly a week of searching around town she received a text message notifying the cat, Galena’s microchip had been scanned. A veterinarian from California called later to notify her that Galena was found in an Amazon warehouse.

They found that the cat had taken a 6-day trip inside an Amazon package Clark sent out for return. The owner said, “I didn’t believe her at first and thought it was a prank.”

Clark discovered Galena got inside an oversized box that contained five pairs of steel-toed work boots. Unknowingly, they boxed her up inside and sent her away!

Despite the cat being without food or water for six days, Galena was okay. She was a bit dehydrated, but other than that complexly normal and unharmed.

As we know, this is easy to do. After all, remember when Aunt Bethany wrapped her furry friend up for Christmas??

 

Needless to say, cat’s really do have nine lives.

 

RELATED TAGS

Editorial - Weird/Viral News Sentiment - Amused

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Roncalli FB Coach
John Herrick

Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns

Funny cat in cardboard box at home
Editorial Staff

Couple Accidentally MAILS Their Cat

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Kurt Darling

ISP: Valpo Cops, Sheriff’s Deputies Fatally Wound Man Who Shot At Them

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks to a crowd of reporters about his city's skyrocketing homicide rate.
Kurt Darling

Hogsett: Future Of Eleven Park Is Up To Indy Eleven, Erzal Ozdemir

Pro-Palestinian protestors
Kurt Darling

33 Pro-Palestinian Protestors Arrested On IU-Bloomington Campus

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close