Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/29/24: Vision Zero, Owner of Indy Eleven Ersal Ozdemir, Kristi Noem, Future of Indianapolis

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. The people who support “traffic calming” and Vision Zero will love this.Source:Getty
reference
Europe, “Intelligent Speed Assist” and allowing government to decide your future – https://uk.news.yahoo.com/cars-obey-speed-limits-automatically-134437613.html
2. Indy Eleven owner Ersal Ozdemir calls inSource:Getty
3. Kristi Noem will not be the VPSource:Getty
reference:
Kristi Noem will not be the VP – https://www.newsweek.com/republicans-slam-kristi-noem-killing-puppy-1894765
4. This is soccer deal is not about soccer, it’s about the future of the city. Why the move by Joe Hogsett?
