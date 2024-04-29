Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/29/24: Vision Zero, Owner of Indy Eleven Ersal Ozdemir, Kristi Noem, Future of Indianapolis

Published on April 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. The people who support “traffic calming” and Vision Zero will love this.

Hand of man holding steering wheel of car with one hand Source:Getty

Listen:

reference

Europe, “Intelligent Speed Assist” and allowing government to decide your future – https://uk.news.yahoo.com/cars-obey-speed-limits-automatically-134437613.html

 

2. Indy Eleven owner Ersal Ozdemir calls in

SOCCER: APR 26 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Third Round - Columbus Crew vs Indy Eleven Source:Getty

Listen: 

 

3. Kristi Noem will not be the VP

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Witness Kristi Noem, Governor, South Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Kristi Noem will not be the VP – https://www.newsweek.com/republicans-slam-kristi-noem-killing-puppy-1894765

4. This is soccer deal is not about soccer, it’s about the future of the city. Why the move by Joe Hogsett?

Joe Hogsett

Listen:



