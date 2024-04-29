Listen Live
“Free Fishing Day” Allows Hoosiers to Fish Without A License on May 12th

Published on April 29, 2024

Fishing on the lake at sunse.spinning fishing.

Source: Mykhailo Tamakhin / Getty

STATEWIDE — The first of four “Free Fishing Days” is coming up on May 12th. Free Fishing Days allow Hoosiers to cast their line without needing a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp.

The Free Fishing Day only applies to public waters throughout the state and regulations still apply such as bag limit, size limits, what fish you can catch during the season.

Parks all over Indiana will be hosting special events on the 12th to celebrate the special occasion. A list of events and their locations can be found at events.in.gov.

May 12th is the only Free Fishing Day for the month. There will be two back-to-back on June 1st and 2nd, and then the final one is scheduled for September 28th.

