The Most Popular Apps in Indiana

Published on April 26, 2024

Donald Trump's Social Media Business Truth Social Is Publicly Listed

Source: Anna Barclay / Getty

Phones have become an integral part of modern-day life, with some apps being the main reason most of us spend so much time on our phones. Whether they are social media, messaging or entertainment apps, millions of people around the world use these apps every day.

Casino Alpha utilized the consumer research tool Brandwatch to analyze some of the most used apps in America in order to reveal which are the most popular apps in every US state based on their total amount of online mentions in 2024.

Take a look below at the ranks that shows the top 10 most popular apps in Indiana according to their total number of online mentions this year.

1. X – 52,859,896 online mentions in 2024

X

2. YouTube – 21,886,583 online mentions in 2024

Big Companies Logos

3. TikTok – 17,510,007 online mentions in 2024

TikTok

4. Instagram – 12,761,675 online mentions in 2024

Instagram

5. Facebook – 9,037,435 online mentions in 2024

Photo Illustrations - Stock Pictures

6. Zoom – 8,255,374 online mentions in 2024

IPhone Apps

7. Ebay – 5,545,589 online mentions in 2024

In this photo illustration, the eBay logo is displayed on a...

8. Amazon – 5,081,171 online mentions in 2024

In this photo illustration, the Amazon logo is seen...

9. Netflix – 5,081,171 online mentions in 2024

Netflix Photo Illustrations

10. Snapchat – 827,650 online mentions in 2024

Snapchat
