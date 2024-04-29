Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/29/24: Pacers, Hogsett, College Protests, Facebook Marketplace, IU Bloomington

Published on April 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

1. Pacers win

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four Source:Getty

reference:

Pacers Go Up 3-1 on Bucks (wibc.com)

2. Hogsett’s actions regarding the Indy Eleven is the story

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 08 Horizon League Tournament - Cleveland State v IUPUI Source:Getty

3. Hostages still being held, yet students still protest for Hamas

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-PROTEST Source:Getty

4. What’s for sale in the marketplace? There’s a firetruck for sale.

In this photo illustration, the Facebook and Meta logo is... Source:Getty

5. What exactly are the IU students “protesting”

Dozens of people are arrested by the Indiana State Police... Source:Getty

reference:

The Mayor of Bloomington will not let police engage arrests of pro-Hamas protesters – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/bloomington-mayor-stands-with-protestors-criticizes-iu-and-state-polices-handling-of-the-situation/

