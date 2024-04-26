Hogsett Stirs The Pot With Announcement of Potential MLS Team

Mayor Joe Hogsett made the announcement Thursday that the city of Indianapolis has plans to pursue a Major League Soccer team.

Hogsett said he met Monday afternoon with the MLS Commissioner Don Garber in New York about the proposal. The city says an ownership group is in place, but no details will be revealed.

A news release issued after the announcement said, “A Major League Soccer club ownership group is forming – it includes a group of investors led by an experienced and well-respected sports executive, who has held leadership roles in MLS and global soccer.”

The announcement came as a surprise to many, especially since Indianapolis already had grand plans to build a soccer stadium for the Indy Eleven, a United Soccer League team who currently plays their home games at IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium on IUPUI’s campus.

Indy Eleven submitted a bid to join MLS in Jan. 2017, but it failed to make the cut, getting passed over for Detroit, Cincinnati, Nashville and Sacramento. Indy Eleven was also a candidate in 2019 when the league revisited expansion again, but it is unclear where it stood in the pecking order.

It is unclear what the city’s attempt to get an MLS team will mean for the future of Indy Eleven.

During an appearance on Fox59 Morning News on Friday, Hogsett said he’s had his eye on attracting an MLS franchise for years.

“The idea of soccer in Indianapolis has been 10 years in the making,” said Hogsett. “We’re glad that we have the opportunity to actually encourage a Major League Soccer team to come to Indianapolis.”

The MLS has 29 clubs, including several that are in the Midwest; Chicago; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; and St. Louis. The MLS clubs are split between two conferences.