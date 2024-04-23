Hammer’s FUN FACTS FOR KIDS!

No one asked for it, but it’s back again!
Here at the Hammer and Nigel show we cover a range of adult topics from the trenches of local government, the disappointment in D.C, and even an Innuendo or so. That’s why Hammer likes to take a moment from time-to-time to bring the family together with fun with facts for kids!
Note from Nigel: These facts are not fun nor kid friendly, Hammer is a lunatic.
1. Serial Killers On The LooseSource:Radio One
The former chief of the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit John Douglas said: “A very conservative estimate is that there are between 25 and 50 active serial killers in the United States.”
2. Even 3 Ply Toilet Paper Isn’t Enough Sometimes
Poop can seep through up to 10 layers of toilet paper.
3. Be Careful Who You HandshakeSource:Getty
According to a new study, even at a young age, you have most likely shaken hands with AT LEAST SIX men that haven’t washed their hands after playing with themselves.
4. Football KillsSource:Getty
Did you know that 3,000 cows are brutally slaughtered each year just to supply the NFL with enough leather for a years supply of footballs.