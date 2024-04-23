Listen Live
Entertainment

Hammer’s FUN FACTS FOR KIDS!

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

No one asked for it, but it’s back again!

Here at the Hammer and Nigel show we cover a range of adult topics from the trenches of local government, the disappointment in D.C, and even an Innuendo or so. That’s why Hammer likes to take a moment from time-to-time to bring the family together with fun with facts for kids! 

Note from Nigel: These facts are not fun nor kid friendly, Hammer is a lunatic. 

1. Serial Killers On The Loose

Police Tape Source:Radio One

The former chief of the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit John Douglas said: “A very conservative estimate is that there are between 25 and 50 active serial killers in the United States.”

2. Even 3 Ply Toilet Paper Isn’t Enough Sometimes

Water flushing down a toilet

Poop can seep through up to 10 layers of toilet paper.

3. Be Careful Who You Handshake

Close up of on handshake of business person Source:Getty

According to a new study, even at a young age, you have most likely shaken hands with AT LEAST SIX men that haven’t washed their hands after playing with themselves.

4. Football Kills

New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

Did you know that 3,000 cows are brutally slaughtered each year just to supply the NFL with enough leather for a years supply of footballs.

RELATED TAGS

Editorial - Weird/Viral News Sentiment - Amused Sentiment - Joyful/Happy
Trending
Roncalli FB Coach
John Herrick

Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns

Brian Schimmel video
Kurt Darling

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

A Crying Toddler Child Follower The Wildly Popular Hammer and Nigel Show segment, "Fun Facts for Kids." 4 items
Editorial Staff

Hammer’s FUN FACTS FOR KIDS!

Sam Fritz

Applications to SUN Bucks Program Open For Hoosier Families With Students

Paddy Wagon Red Light
Kurt Darling

Woman Arrested For Flashing Gun, Throwing Spaghetti In Road Rage Incident

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close