2024’s 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Wraps in Indy

Published on May 4, 2024

Joggers begin the race at the One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in Indianapolis, IN, May 7, 2005.

Source: (Photo by Michael Hickey/WireImage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands hit the streets across downtown Indianapolis, to the Motor Speedway and back, for the 500 Festival Mini Marathon and 5K.

The Mini Marathon is recognized as one of “America’s Most Iconic Races” by Runner’s World. More than 20,000 runners competed in Saturday’s events from all 50 states and across the world.

See the results of the race here.

Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, waved the green flag as runners hit the streets. Boles says the month of May is special here in Indiana.

“It’s the lead into summer,” he said. “Everybody is getting ready to get out of school, they’re just thinking about a little time off and May really talks about that.”

Boles also says the 500 Festival Mini Marathon was a great way to kick off May.

One runner taking on the 13.1-mile course is WISH-TV Photographer Daryl Black. Black, who grew up in Indianapolis, ran his first Mini Marathon on Saturday.

“This is my first one I just want to have a good pace the whole way, stay calm,” he said. And being from the city of Indianapolis, Black says the month of May is different here.

“It’s just a special thing seeing everybody like me getting into shape, just happy to be out here for a good cause and special event. Just look around this is amazing,” he said.

Black crossed the finish line with an end time of two hours and 31 minutes.

Once the races finished, there was a post-race party at Military Park until 2 p.m.

