Listen Live
Sports

Pacers Kick Knicks in Game 6, Game 7 is Sunday

Published on May 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Pacers dominated the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals 116-103 Friday night.

That means the series is tied 3-3. The winner of Game 7 on Sunday advances to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Boston Celtics.

Indiana started to pull away in the second quarter by outscoring the Knicks 32-21 in the period to take a 61-51 lead at halftime. They would go onto extend the lead past 20 in the second half more than once.

After being outrebounded by the Knicks 53-29 in Game 5, the Pacers won the battle on the glass 47-35 in Game 6.

The Pacers were led in scoring by Pascal Siakam who had 25 points. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson led the way again with 31 points, but he only made 2 out of 13 shots in the first half.

Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points and 9 assists for Indiana to go along with 6 rebounds after he took just 9 shot attempts in Game 5.

Game 7 is Sunday afternoon at 3:30 pm. Full radio coverage can be heard on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
university students at the campus
Casey Daniels

This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college

2024 PGA Championship - Round One
24/7 News

Scottie Scheffler Arrested Outside Valhalla, Faces Several Charges

Alyssa Ruklic and Ryan Kerns
Kurt Darling

Racing Fan Reunited With Missing Family Heirloom After Viral Social Media Post

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

Gavel and Scales of Justice
WISH-TV

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close