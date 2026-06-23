Kokomo Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Outside Local Restaurant

Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

Per a release, officers with KPD responded to 2411 N. Washington St. in Kokomo around 1:37 a.m. Sunday to break up a fight. Police indicated that the fight broke out near The Great Escape, a local restaurant and bar.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard numerous gunshots ring out near The Great Escape’s parking lot. As they were attempting to secure the area after the shooting occurred, police located 31-year-old Braylen T. Johnson of Kokomo suffering from injuries investigators suspect to be gunshot wounds.\

Johnson was lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive when police found him. He was subsequently transported to a hospital. KPD confirmed that Johnson was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2:07 a.m.

Kokomo police confirmed that they received assistance at the shooting scene from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and Howard County Emergency Management Agency.

It is currently unclear if police have identified or detained any suspects or persons of interest at this point in their investigation.

No additional information on the shooting had been made available.