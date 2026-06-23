Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Fever Overcome Deficit to Beat Phoenix 86-77

Published on June 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: JUN 22 Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever trailed by as many as 16 points, but came back to beat the Phoenix Mercury Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 86-77.

Indiana trailed 19-6 at the end of the first quarter and at one point they were behind 19-3. By halftime, though, they tied the game up at 41-41.

They outscored the Mercury 30-11 in the third quarter to create the necessary separation to win. Caitlin Clark scored 24 points and dished out nine assists to lead the Fever in scoring. Kelsey Mitchell had 22 points followed by Monique Billings who finished with a double double (14 points and 10 rebounds). Aliyah Boston also came close to getting a double double (eight points and nine rebounds).

Indiana outrebounded Phoenix 39-30, but the Mercury outscored Indiana in the paint 40-26.

The Fever made 29% of their three-pointers while the Mercury only hit 20% from three-point range.

In the loss, Phoenix was led by Kahleah Copper with 20 points.

The Fever improve to 10-7 on the year while the Mercury dropped to 5-13.

The Fever and Mercury play each other again Wednesday night at 7:30. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
A person jumping from a roof onto a lower roof below.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

East Side Shooting Kills Man Linked to 2024 Indy Drug Raid

A well-stocked bar with numerous bottles, glasses, and lighting fixtures displayed on wooden shelves.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Unlicensed Indy Club Shut Down for Operating Illegally

Busy highway with cars, trucks, and traffic signs including "Washington St." and "Exit" signage.
Local  |  John Herrick

Proposal to Increase Vehicle Taxes in Marion County Approved by a Committee

A rural road passing through a grassy field, with a large wind turbine and other industrial structures in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS Teams Survey Tornado Damage in Southwest Indiana

Tornado outlook map for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, showing probability of tornado occurrence across the central United States.
2 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS Provides Update on Indiana’s Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday Night

The image shows the "aes Indian" logo, which appears to be the logo for an Indian company or organization.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IURC Approves $71 Million Rate Increase for AES Indiana

In this photo illustration, the Duke Energy logo is seen
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Duke Energy Accused of Over-Collecting $90 Million from Customers

Phillip Foust
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Foust, Rahal Criticize Indianapolis Safety After Violent Week

Local News
Aerial View of Gary Indiana Vacant and Crumbling Buildings
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Ghost Towns In Indiana

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

WNBA: JUN 22 Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Overcome Deficit to Beat Phoenix 86-77

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Local  |  John Herrick

Graham Rahal: Indianapolis Has a Crime Problem

City skyline with traffic on a rainy street, construction cones visible
4 Items
Indy  |  Matt Bair

Road Construction Hell in Indiana: A Survival Guide for Indianapolis Drivers

Mike Pence Visits Fox News' "America's Newsroom"
Local  |  John Herrick

Mike Pence Talks New Book, President Trump, and Indiana’s Economy

Headshot of a man with a beard wearing a black shirt against a gray wall.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Lawrence Police Officer Arrested in Greenfield for Driving Drunk

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Ballard Pushes Open Primaries in Secretary of State Race

Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Porter County Splitting on Planned Taxes for Bears Stadium in Hammond

Buc-ee's
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana’s First Buc-ee’s Location Could Be in Greenwood

A group of men in suits standing in front of a large blue cargo ship named "DRAWSKO" in a port setting.
Business & Economy  |  Johnette Cruz

Transportation Sec. Duffy Tours $100M Indiana Port Expansion

Brown county state park in nashville, Indiana
5 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 5 Indiana State Parks for Camping With a Camper

Police vehicles with flashing lights on a residential street
Local  |  FOX 59

Disturbance Likely Leads to Shooting on Indy’s North Side

A smiling man with a beard wearing a striped button-down shirt and standing in front of a white wall.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Max Engling Wins GOP Secretary of State Nomination

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close