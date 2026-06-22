Source: N/A / 511in.org

Road Construction Hell in Indiana: A Survival Guide for Indianapolis Drivers

Indiana is the Crossroads of America and those crossroads are under construction. All of them. And where do the crossroads lead? Indianapolis. This is why we’re stuck in the seventh circle of eternal road construction hell. I-70 will never be done. Its construction will outlast all of us. I’ll be long gone and INDOT will finally be breaking ground at mile marker 16. There will be a ribbon cutting.

My travels over the last couple of weeks have taken me through some of the more notorious construction zones. I pass along my observations in hopes of inspiring a more prepared and safer driver. Remember to take it nice and easy around the worker. They have families, after all.

On with it.

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North Side

I don’t think the words “Carmel has it bad” have ever been uttered and I’m not trying to be a trailblazer. The remodel of I-465/U.S. 31 has turned the interchange and the area around it into a tar pit. Southbound U.S. 31 is closed at 106th St. The entrance and exit ramps at SB-31 and 106th are closed. The ramps at I-465 and U.S. 31 are reconfigured. It’s like driving into a chat dump with upscale urban sprawl.

Source: N/A / @INDOTEast

My reroutes:

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I spend a half hour every Sunday at Carmel Meijer (also known as Singlemomanapolis) buying out my special oatmeal, then another half hour trying to find access to SB-31 for my return trip to downtown splendor. Once I find access to 31, and find the closure on 31, and then start rerouting around the closure on 31, I can usually make it home in thirty minutes flat. Remember when 31 was remodeled from Westfield down to the Marion county line? I do every time I reroute into the dead end on Old Meridian St.

Keystone Parkway gets you just about everything. You can go north, south, enter and exit Carmel, and I-465 access. Those heading south from Carmel to central Indy might try College Ave. to Westfield Blvd. You’ll have north Broad Ripple to navigate, but you’ll miss the long light at College and Kessler Blvd.

Or

Spring Mill Rd. is a beautiful drive once you get south of Ditch. Just go slow. There are blind corners and people walking and biking.

North Side Hope:

Much of the aforementioned construction will be done late fall. To the east of Carmel? The redesign of the I-465/I-69 interchange (Clear Path 465) should be done by the end of the year. I said this last year and maybe the year before, but the opening of new travel lanes on EB-465 and the entrance ramp from Allisonville Rd. earlier in June springs hope. That entrance, mind you, had been closed for four years. Those poor souls in Castleton have been stuck there since 2022. You’re free!