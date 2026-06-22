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Indiana’s First Buc-ee’s Location Could Be in Greenwood

Published on June 22, 2026

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Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

GREENWOOD, Ind.–Greenwood may soon be home to its first Buc-ee’s gas station, with plans for a travel center featuring 120 fueling stations and 42 electric vehicle stations.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers says he is enthusiastic about the potential economic benefits, including job creation and increased tax revenue.

While some residents are excited about the prospect of a Buc-ee’s in the area, others have expressed concerns about light pollution and traffic.  The plans also call for a regional drainage facility, public street improvements, walking trails, green areas and connections to Greenwood’s trail system.

The proposal is set to go before the Greenwood Plan Commission for approval before potentially opening to the public in two and a half years.

Buc-ee’s has 55 travel centers in a dozen states, with 36 of them in Texas. The closest locations to Indianapolis are in Huber Heights, Ohio (about 105 miles away), and Richmond, Kentucky (about 220 miles away).

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