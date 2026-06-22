Lawrence Police Officer Arrested in Greenfield for Driving Drunk

Source: Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Lawrence Police officer was arrested in Greenfield over the weekend.

A Greenfield officer saw Stuart Bishop crossing all lanes of travel and running a red light in his truck Saturday night. Police pulled over Bishop in the 100 block of West Green Meadows Drive.

Court documents say Bishop smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes. The officer saw a gun inside and asked Bishop to get out of the truck. That’s when investigators found an empty beer bottle.

The officer conducted the Standardized Field Sobriety tests, and Bishop didn’t pass a chemical test. Police took him to the Hancock County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Police say Bishop went ballistic, telling them they should have just called him an Uber instead of arresting him.

Bishop was off duty when he was arrested.

“We remind you that if you drink alcohol, always plan ahead for a sober ride home,” Deputy Chief Charles McMichael with the Greenfield Police Department said on Monday. “There are numerous ride share programs available. It’s just not worth the risk to drive under the influence.”