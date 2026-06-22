Listen Live
Close
Local

Mike Pence Talks New Book, President Trump, and More

Mike Pence Talks New Book, President Trump, and Indiana’s Economy

Published on June 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Pence supports Trump's tax cuts and stance on Israel, but disagrees with populist policies and Iran deal.
  • Pence believes Indiana's economy thrives on conservative policies of less government, lower taxes, and educational opportunities.
  • Pence's experience as Indiana governor helped propel his national political career as Trump's VP.
Mike Pence Visits Fox News' "America's Newsroom"
Source: John Lamparski / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Former Indiana Governor and Vice President Mike Pence discussed President Trump, Indiana’s economy, and more in a weekend interview with Gerry Dick of Inside Indiana Business.

He said there are some things he agrees with and disagrees with on President Trump’s actions.

“We had the worst border crisis in American history. Under the Biden administration, they’ve secured the southern border back with the policies we had in effect in our time. Extending all those Trump Pence tax cuts in their entirety was critical and also, as we’ve talked earlier, I think being willing to take the fight directly to Iran to stand with Israel has been deeply admirable and effective for the American people,” said Pence.

Here is where he distances himself from the actions of President Trump.

“There have been some departures, I think, that reflect the influence of populist right thinking. The stops and starts on support for Ukraine following the brutal and unprovoked Russian invasion four years ago. Economic policies like broad based tariffs that while they were turned back by the Supreme Court continue to be pursued against friend and foe alike. Nationalization of American businesses, which would have been unheard of during our administration together. Price controls on pharmaceuticals and credit cards. These represent departures on on policies at home and abroad that some on the populist right want to make permanent on the Republican Party,” said Pence.

Pence is concerned about the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran.

“We’ve got to ensure that at the end of this negotation, not only have we ended hostilities and restored freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but I think we have to demand the full and verifiable dismantling of the nuclear program that Iran has pursued for decades,” said Pence.

He discusses those things and much more in his book “What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience”.

Pence does, however, feel encouraged about Indiana’s economy.

“You know, when I was governor. I used to love to say here in Indiana. We do two things really well. We make things and we grow things and we sell them to the country and to the world,” said Pence.

Pence believes Indiana is a great place to live, to work, raise a family, and retire.

“But it’s also because we’ve really led the way with those common sense, conservative policies of of less government, less taxes, educational opportunities, even while we we see to it that our communities have the need to grow and prosper. Indiana knows how to do it right. When President Trump added me to the ticket a decade ago, about every other conversation was about Indiana. And I expect it’s one of the reasons that I made it on the national stage,” said Pence.

Pence was Indiana’s Governor from January 14, 2013 through Janury 9, 2017. He was the Vice President from January 20, 2017 through January 20, 2021.

Related Tags

Indiana Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Tornado outlook map for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, showing probability of tornado occurrence across the central United States.
2 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS Provides Update on Indiana’s Severe Weather Chances for Wednesday Night

A well-stocked bar with numerous bottles, glasses, and lighting fixtures displayed on wooden shelves.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Unlicensed Indy Club Shut Down for Operating Illegally

Illinois Governer JB Pritzker at the No Kings Rally in Downtown Chicago at the Petrillo Bandshell In Chicago, Ilinois
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Illinois Is Bad For Business

A weather map showing a severe weather threat for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with high risk areas and potential hazards like damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Weather Threat Grows Wednesday Across Indiana

A person jumping from a roof onto a lower roof below.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

East Side Shooting Kills Man Linked to 2024 Indy Drug Raid

Zionsville Wastewater System
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Zionsville Sewage Crisis: Town Ignored 20 Years of Warnings

Busy highway with cars, trucks, and traffic signs including "Washington St." and "Exit" signage.
Local  |  John Herrick

Proposal to Increase Vehicle Taxes in Marion County Approved by a Committee

The image shows the "aes Indian" logo, which appears to be the logo for an Indian company or organization.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IURC Approves $71 Million Rate Increase for AES Indiana

Local News
Mike Pence Visits Fox News' "America's Newsroom"
Local  |  John Herrick

Mike Pence Talks New Book, President Trump, and Indiana’s Economy

Headshot of a man with a beard wearing a black shirt against a gray wall.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Lawrence Police Officer Arrested in Greenfield for Driving Drunk

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Ballard Pushes Open Primaries in Secretary of State Race

Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Porter County Splitting on Planned Taxes for Bears Stadium in Hammond

Phillip Foust
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Foust, Rahal Criticize Indianapolis Safety After Violent Week

Buc-ee's
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana’s First Buc-ee’s Location Could Be in Greenwood

A rural road passing through a grassy field, with a large wind turbine and other industrial structures in the background.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS Teams Survey Tornado Damage in Southwest Indiana

A group of men in suits standing in front of a large blue cargo ship named "DRAWSKO" in a port setting.
Business & Economy  |  Johnette Cruz

Transportation Sec. Duffy Tours $100M Indiana Port Expansion

Brown county state park in nashville, Indiana
5 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 5 Indiana State Parks for Camping With a Camper

Police vehicles with flashing lights on a residential street
Local  |  FOX 59

Disturbance Likely Leads to Shooting on Indy’s North Side

A smiling man with a beard wearing a striped button-down shirt and standing in front of a white wall.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Max Engling Wins GOP Secretary of State Nomination

A scene of a police investigation at a roadside location, with multiple emergency vehicles and law enforcement personnel present.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

State Police Make Arrest in Southern Indiana Road Rage Shooting

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Campaign Fined for Late Donation Reports

Security camera mounted on a street sign for Washington Avenue.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Third Public Safety Camera Added on Washington Street in Downtown Indy

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close