Ohio Couple Busted in Danville With Over 4 Pounds of Marijuana on Them

Source: Danville Police Department

DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville police arrested a couple early Tuesday morning after discovering over four pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.

The Danville Police Department said an officer pulled over a maroon pickup truck from out-of-state near County Road 300 East and U.S. 36 for a traffic violation.

Police said Angela Maynard, 56, and Kenneth Maynard, 65, both of Whitehall, Ohio, were inside the pickup, and told officers that they were heading from Ohio to Illinois.

An officer noticed suspicious behavior from the two and requested a K9 team to come to the scene. During a free air sniff, the K9 alerted police of narcotics around the truck.

When police officers searched the vehicle, they reportedly found more than four pounds of packaged marijuana in different areas of the truck.

Both Maynard and Whitehall were taken into custody, transported to the Hendricks County Jail, and now face preliminary charges of dealing in marijuana, a Level 5 felony. The pair could be sentenced to up to six years.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Angela Maynard Kenneth Maynard