Abrams Discusses Redistricting, Elections in Indianapolis

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams discussed redistricting, democracy, and the upcoming election during a Tuesday luncheon hosted by the Indianapolis Urban League.

Abrams addressed Indiana’s recent debate over whether to redraw congressional maps after some Republicans pushed back against Donald Trump’s calls for additional redistricting.

She said the opposition she is seeing in Indiana, South Carolina and Georgia is about more than party politics.

“I think the resistance we’ve seen in Indiana, in South Carolina most recently, in Georgia, is less about the Democrats as a party and more about democracy as an ideal,” Abrams said.

She argued voters should have the power to choose their representatives, not the other way around.

“When we decide that the people get to choose their leaders, that’s good for everyone,” she said. “This may start with communities of color, it may start with Black people being under attack, but eventually when authoritarian power takes hold, they hold that power.”

Abrams said leaders who focus on representing voters instead of protecting political power are serving everyone.

“Any state, any leaders who say that we are going to speak for the people rather than for the politicians, they’re doing the right thing, and it means something for everyone,” she said.

Abrams also talked about how Indiana Democrats can compete in statewide races, including the Secretary of State race, which is expected to draw attention and significant spending ahead of the November election.

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She said Democrats need to focus on reaching voters across the entire state, pointing to Georgia’s political shift in recent years.

“What we were able to do in Georgia was absolutely centered in Metro Atlanta, but Metro Atlanta is half the state population and it’s growing,” Abrams said. “But we didn’t just stay where we were. We went into every region of the state.”

Abrams said candidates need to connect with voters who may not feel engaged in politics.

“Talk to people, and you don’t think I’m listening,” she said.

She offered three steps Democrats should follow: communicate with voters statewide, explain the role of elected offices, and help people participate.

“People don’t know who their Secretary of State serves,” Abrams said. “Understanding the job, understanding their state.”

She said campaigns also need to help voters make a plan to cast their ballots.

“It doesn’t matter if people want to vote if they don’t know how to do so,” Abrams said. “Help make sure they know how to do it.”