Free Fort Wayne Event Helps Clear Criminal Records July 28

Source: Volunteer Center / other

FORT WAYNE, IN — A criminal record can be one of many barriers that can prevent someone to secure stable housing, finding gainful employment, and pursuing higher education. To help local residents overcome these obstacles, a free educational presentation on Indiana’s Expungement Law will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

The event will take place in the Auditorium at Ivy Tech Community College’s Coliseum Campus, located at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Attendees are advised to use Door #6, which faces Crescent Avenue.

The presentation will be led by local attorney Heidi Fowler, who will explain the specifics of Indiana’s expungement law and point attendees toward local resources for legal assistance. Indiana law provides a strict, one-time opportunity for individuals to have certain low-level convictions, misdemeanors, and arrest records expunged, or legally sealed, from public view.

The event is hosted by the Second Chance Initiative, a collaborative partnership between the Volunteer Center, the Volunteer Lawyer Program, and Indiana Legal Services. The initiative helps low- to moderate-income individuals who meet qualification requirements navigate the legal process of clearing their records.

“A criminal record is one of the largest obstacles to better housing, employment, and education,” said Ani Etter, Executive Director of the Volunteer Center. “The Second Chance Initiative provides an option for low- to moderate-income individuals to have a chance at a better future.”

Supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, the Second Chance Program has already helped more than 125 individuals take this critical step toward a brighter future.

Registration is not required to attend the educational session. To learn more about qualification requirements or the program itself, visit http://www.volunteerfortwayne.org.