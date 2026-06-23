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Boone County Child Sex Crimes Investigation Leads to 7 Arrests

A three-day operation ended with the arrests of seven men accused of attempting to sexually abuse kids, investigators announced Tuesday.

Published on June 23, 2026

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BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force announced Tuesday a three-day operation ended with the arrests of seven men accused of attempting to sexually abuse kids.

The Boone County CASE Task Force and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force led the operation.

Deputies say the operation helped identify the people who targeted kids for criminal activity on digital platforms.

“Undercover officers engaged with suspects online by adopting various identities,” said the CASE Task Force in a release on Tuesday. “These interactions led to the arrest of several individuals who traveled to Boone County intending to engage in sexual activity with minors.”

The people arrested and charges include:

  • 38-year-old Corwin Suits (Greenfield); Child Solicitation
  • 41-year-old Michael Frazier (Louisville, Kentucky); Child Solicitation
  • 21-year-old Fredy Leonardo Tomas (Indianapolis); Child Solicitation, Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor
  • 30-year-old Izzettin Candan; Child Solicitation, Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor
  • 18-year-old Devon Powell (Indianapolis); Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor
  • 28-year-old Buhereri Nsengiyumva (Indianapolis); Child Solicitation, Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor
  • 39-year-old Harsh Kumar (Whitestown); Child Solicitation, Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

“This extensive operation brought together dozens of dedicated law enforcement professionals who collectively devoted countless hours to the mission of protecting children online,” said the release.

Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated with the operation, including the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A man with a beard wearing an orange prison uniform looks directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Source: Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Mugshot of a bearded man with curly hair wearing an orange prison uniform against a gray background.
Source: Boone County Sheriff’s Office
A young man with short dark hair wearing an orange prison uniform looks directly at the camera.
Source: Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Headshot of a bald, bearded man wearing an orange prison uniform against a green background.
Source: Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Headshot of a young Black man with curly hair wearing an orange prison uniform against a gray background.
Source: Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Headshot of a Black man with a serious expression, wearing an orange prison uniform.
Source: Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Headshot of a man with dark hair wearing an orange shirt against a gray background.
Source: Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Related Tags

Boone County Boone County CASE Task Force Boone County Sheriff's Office Buhereri Nsengiyumva Corwin Suits Department of Homeland Security Devon Powell Fredy Leonardo Tomas Harsh Kumar Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Izzettin Candan Local News - Crime Michael Frazier Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
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