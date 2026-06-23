Boone County Child Sex Crimes Investigation Leads to 7 Arrests

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation (CASE) Task Force announced Tuesday a three-day operation ended with the arrests of seven men accused of attempting to sexually abuse kids.

The Boone County CASE Task Force and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force led the operation.

Deputies say the operation helped identify the people who targeted kids for criminal activity on digital platforms.

“Undercover officers engaged with suspects online by adopting various identities,” said the CASE Task Force in a release on Tuesday. “These interactions led to the arrest of several individuals who traveled to Boone County intending to engage in sexual activity with minors.”

The people arrested and charges include:

38-year-old Corwin Suits (Greenfield); Child Solicitation

41-year-old Michael Frazier (Louisville, Kentucky); Child Solicitation

21-year-old Fredy Leonardo Tomas (Indianapolis); Child Solicitation, Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

30-year-old Izzettin Candan; Child Solicitation, Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

18-year-old Devon Powell (Indianapolis); Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

28-year-old Buhereri Nsengiyumva (Indianapolis); Child Solicitation, Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

39-year-old Harsh Kumar (Whitestown); Child Solicitation, Attempted Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

“This extensive operation brought together dozens of dedicated law enforcement professionals who collectively devoted countless hours to the mission of protecting children online,” said the release.

Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated with the operation, including the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.