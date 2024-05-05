Listen Live
Local

IMPD Calls Off Search for Missing Two Year Old

Published on May 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photo of Anna Mandanda Provided by IMPD

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD say 2-year-old Anna Mandanda was missing around 3 p.m. on Saturday. She had last been seen around Governors Point Blvd. on the south side of the city, just outside the beltway.

Shortly after around, 10 p.m. IMPD called off the search in an update on Facebook, they say a female toddler had been found dead in a pond near where she went missing. They are waiting for the Marion County Coroner’s Office to make the official identification.

Investigators still don’t know how Mandanda went missing and are asking anyone in the area who may have ring doorbell or security camera footage to check their recordings between 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

If you have any information, please contact IMPD Missing Persons at 317-327-6160.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police Tape
Sam Fritz

Glenbrook Mall Shooting in Fort Wayne Leaves 2 Injured, Shooter at Large

Joggers begin the race at the One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in Indianapolis, IN, May 7, 2005.
WISH-TV

2024’s 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Wraps in Indy

Photo of Anna Mandanda Provided by IMPD
Sam Fritz

IMPD Calls Off Search for Missing Two Year Old

Wes Woodward

Man Shot at Club Paradise on Indy’s Southeast Side

RAMASWAMY CARRIER
Wes Woodward

Ramaswamy Appears at Greenwood Rally, Endorses Carrier for Congress

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close