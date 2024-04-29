Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/29/24: International Criminal Court goes after Israel; not Hamas, Data Centers in Indiana, Tesla Cybertruck, Students want amnesty

Published on April 29, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

1. International Criminal Court going after Israel, and not Hamas

In this photo illustration, the International Criminal Court...

reference:

The International Criminal Court and Israel – WSJ

2. Data Centers in Indiana. Gerry Dick joins the show to discuss.

Server room in modern data center. Electrical signals flowing in high speed.

3. Tony’s opinion of the Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

4. College “protestors” want amnesty

US-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-EDUCATION-CONFLICT

reference:

College protesters want ‘amnesty.’ At stake: Tuition, legal charges, grades and graduation (msn.com)

 

5. Native American activist gets savagely assaulted by masked mob of Palestine activists at UCLA for holding a sign saying ‘Hamas supporters are not welcome on Native Land.’

