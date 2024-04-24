Another Great Moment in Biden vs Teleprompter

President Biden is infamous for his off-script comments while speaking to the press. He’s delivered lines such as “I’m going to bed,” “you know the thing,” and a reoccurring “…anyway.” However, it seems even when he has the words written literally in front of his face, he somehow messes that up too.

Earlier today, Biden spoke at a trade union conference in D.C. The president was reading off a teleprompter when he was seemingly told to start a chant after listing off his ‘accomplishments.’

“Imagine what we could do next. Four more years, pause.”

He said, out loud, “pause” where he was supposed to take a dramatic pause. He pulled a Ron Burgundy and we’re all just okay with it. In fact, we just expect the mess ups at this point.

Which is why we created a list of our favorite “Biden reading the directions for himself on the teleprompter.”