Indy 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Kicks Off Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of runners will hit the streets in Indianapolis as the 500 Festival Mini Marathon kicks off on Saturday.

Over 20,000 racers are expected to compete in the mini marathon and 5K.

Lindsay Labas, 500 Festival vice president, says representation from around the world will be competing.

“We have 15 different countries, 5 continents, and all 50 states being represented tomorrow,” Labas said.

Vendors, celebrities, and participants are set to kick off the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K festivities at the Expo.

According to leaders of the 500 Festival, nearly 30,000 people attended the Expo on Thursday. They expect numbers to be as high for Friday.

The activities at the expo are open to everyone and free. The Expo will feature over 60 interactive exhibitors and activities showcasing fitness apparel, products, services, sampling, and more.

“You name it, anything that goes along with the active lifestyle world, it’s here,” Labas said.

All Mini-Marathon and 5K participants will pick up their race-day materials at the Expo, which include a bib with a timing device, participant shirt, and gear check bag. Mini-Marathon participants will receive their hats in goodie bags while supplies last.

Packet pick-up is not available to participants on the morning of the race.

If you are not racing, event organizers ask that you line the streets and cheer on the runners.

“Definitely come out and cheer on the participants, there’s 13.1 miles of route to cover so they need people along the way to cheer them on and motivate them to get to the finish,” Labas said.

A full list of events on Friday and race day on Saturday can be found here.