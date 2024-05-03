Caitlin Clark Scores 21 in Fever Preseason Debut

ARLINGTON, TX.—Caitlin Clark scored 21 points in her preseason debut for the Indiana Fever, but the Fever fell to the Dallas Wings 79-76.
Clark hit 5 of 13 three-point shot attempts.
Notre Dame graduate Arike Ogunbowale hit the game-winning shot for the Wings. She finished with 19.
Jaelyn Brown scored 21 to lead Dallas.
The Fever’s last preseason game is Thursday night at 7 pm against the Atlanta Dream. The regular season begins May 14.
